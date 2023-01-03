SBS Tamil

House prices continue to plummet

SBS Tamil

image.jpg

Capital city house prices have fallen Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2023 at 6:54pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 03 Jan 2023. Read by Renuka

Published 3 January 2023 at 6:54pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 

search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Movies

Year in Review: Tamil Cinema 2022

02.01_02.png

Focus: Sri Lanka

image (5).jpg

Four dead, three critically injured after two helicopters collide near a beach on Gold Coast

download1.jpg

The Dos and Don'ts of Australian etiquette, how to avoid the pitfalls