How caste evolved among Tamils? - Prof.Noboru Karashima
Prof.Noboru Karashima and RaySel at his residence in Japan in 2013
Prof.Noboru Karashima, a prominent Japanese Tamil scholar, left an indelible mark on the global stage by dedicating himself to the study of South Indian, especially the Tamil history. Serving as the President of the International Association for Tamil Research (IATR) for a decade, he notably presided over the 8th World Tamil Conference in Thanjavur. Two years prior to his passing in 2015, an insightful interview with Prof.Karashima was conducted at his home in Japan in 2013. The interview was skilfully translated into Tamil by Kulasegaram Sanchayan and voiced by Balasingam Prabhakaran. The interview, conducted by RaySel, offers a glimpse into the profound contributions of a scholar whose work transcended borders, leaving an enduring impact on the understanding of Tamil heritage. Part 1. Part 2:
