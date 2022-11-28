SBS Tamil

How do I apply for a director ID?

In future, company directors will have to have their identities verified. Inset: Govindarajan Appu Credit: Getty Images

Published 28 November 2022 at 9:37pm
By Renuka
Available in other languages

If you are a director you need to apply for an Australian Director Identification Number (Director ID) before 30 November 2022. With the deadline fast-approaching, Govindarajan Appu, a columnist on economics, a certified public accountant and associated chartered accountant, answers some common questions to help you navigate the application process and how you can lodge your application. Produced by Renuka.

appListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
