How does media in Australia work?

Freedom of the press and a diverse media landscape are important hallmarks of healthy democracies — where citizens and journalists have the power to express themselves, obtain and publish information without fear of interference or reprisals from the ruling government. Although freedom of the press is not guaranteed by the Constitution, Australia ranks in the top 40 countries on the World Press Freedom Index. So, what is the role of the media in a democracy? How are commercial media and publicly funded broadcasters in Australia different? And what sets them apart from the state-sponsored media found overseas? Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Claudianna Blanco,
Published 7 November 2022 at 9:01pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our