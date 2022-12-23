How does the energy price cap work?

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ search for ‘SBS Radio’.
The Australian parliament approved controversial legislation that places a one-year price cap on gas to address rising energy costs for households and businesses. Will the new legislation bring down power prices? What does this mean for the future of gas and renewables? Mr T Ponraj explains more...
