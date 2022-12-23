SBS Tamil

How does the energy price cap work?

Credit: Getty / Aitor Diago

Published 23 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Available in other languages

The Australian parliament approved controversial legislation that places a one-year price cap on gas to address rising energy costs for households and businesses. Will the new legislation bring down power prices? What does this mean for the future of gas and renewables? Mr T Ponraj explains more...

What is a hot water and steam system upgrade?

