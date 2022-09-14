Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St Paul's Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving held in honour of her 80th birthday, June 15, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Credit: Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains about how Elizabeth II became queen of the United Kingdom. Produced by RaySel.
Published 14 September 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
