How far will house prices fall?

Credit: AAP, Inset:Govindarajan Appu

Published 18 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

National property prices have fallen for the sixth month in a row as higher interest rates make the cost of borrowing more expensive. Many people are sitting on the sidelines wondering if now is the time to buy a house. They want to know if mortgage rates will continue to climb higher. Govindarajan Appu, a columnist on economics, a certified public accountant and associated chartered accountant, will talk about how much further will the market fall. Produced by Renuka.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

