How sexual health gets taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids
Experts say evidence shows that talking about sexual health matters often and early in a supportive environment helps young people make better choices. It also tends to delay sex initiation, and ensures they obtain the correct information. Credit: Beyene Weldegiorgis
Sex education is still one of the most challenging topics for parents to discuss with their children. Fortunately, sexual health is widely taught in Australian schools, and parents can also access many resources to help them overcome feelings of shame or awkwardness. Here are some experts’ top tips to help parents have these chats with their children. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Claudianna Blanco.
Published 18 October 2022 at 11:57am
By Renuka
Source: SBS
