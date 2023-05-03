How to apply for a skills assessment in Australia

image (12).jpg

Credit: Getty Images. Inset: Tharshan Rajaratnam

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Skills assessment is a necessary requirement for skilled migration to Australia under various visas, such as points tested, employer sponsored, graduate migrant, and temporary graduate. Tharshan Rajaratnan-Lawyer of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia, and Lawyer & Barrister of the High Court of New Zealand provides answers to frequently asked questions about skills assessment.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney, Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget

TACA.jpg

TACA’s “Sydney Chithirai Festival”

Forby Sutherland the first Englishman to be buried on Australian soil

Couple lying together in a bed, male and female twisted feet under a white blanket

Male contraceptive pill