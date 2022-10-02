How to avoid falling victim to scams?

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Sarath (Sydney), Deepa (Brisbane) and Basker (Perth)
Millions of people are targeted by scammers every year. Optus data breach increased the risk of scams. Sarath (Sydney), Deepa (Brisbane) and Basker (Perth) explain some strategies to protect ourselves from scams. Produced by RaySel.
Published 2 October 2022 at 9:42pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
