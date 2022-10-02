SBS Tamil

How to avoid falling victim to scams?

Sarath (Sydney), Deepa (Brisbane) and Basker (Perth)

Sarath (Sydney), Deepa (Brisbane) and Basker (Perth)

Published 2 October 2022 at 9:42pm
By Raysel
Millions of people are targeted by scammers every year. Optus data breach increased the risk of scams. Sarath (Sydney), Deepa (Brisbane) and Basker (Perth) explain some strategies to protect ourselves from scams. Produced by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


