How to buy an investment property?

Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus Inset:Obu

House prices are falling and possibly continue to fall well into 2024, but what does this mean for investors? Can you choose the best time to invest in property? Mortgage broker, money mindset coach, author, and entrepreneur Obu Ramaraj shares some tips about when is the ‘right’ time to invest.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

