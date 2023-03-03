Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ search for ‘SBS Radio’.
How to buy an investment property?
Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus Inset:Obu
House prices are falling and possibly continue to fall well into 2024, but what does this mean for investors? Can you choose the best time to invest in property? Mortgage broker, money mindset coach, author, and entrepreneur Obu Ramaraj shares some tips about when is the ‘right’ time to invest.
