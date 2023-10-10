How to grow a small and successful business in Australia?

Small Business.jpg

Ramesh Krishnan (inserted image)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Establishing a thriving business necessitates more than just a good, or even great, idea. Ramesh Krishnan, a seasoned Business Consultant and Entrepreneur based in Sydney with over 30 years of experience in various corporate roles, elucidates the intricacies of effectively managing a small business while providing valuable insights to ensure its success. Produced by RaySel.

 Listen to SBS Tamil at 12 noon on Pod Desi channel on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays & 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.



 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DISABILITY ROYAL COMMISSION FINAL REPORT

"New Disability Rights Act Needed to Stop Harassment and Exploitation"

Voice to Parliment (1).jpg

Tamil Vox-Pop: Indigenous Voice to Parliament

image (9).jpg

Multicultural communities including Tamils gearing up for the Referendum

Sydney Opera House is 50 years old (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Sails, Secrets, and a Month of Celebration: Sydney Opera House Turns 50