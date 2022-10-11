SBS Tamil

How to help a loved one with alcohol dependence

man shows no alcohol

Source: Getty / Getty Images/PavelKant

Published 11 October 2022 at 1:25pm
By Renuka
Alcohol plays a central role in many people’s social lives in Australia.  But people with alcohol use disorders drink to excess, endangering both themselves and possibly others.  We’ll explore how to identify if a loved one has developed alcohol dependence and how to help them. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Chiara Pazzano.

