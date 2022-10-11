How to help a loved one with alcohol dependence

Alcohol plays a central role in many people’s social lives in Australia. But people with alcohol use disorders drink to excess, endangering both themselves and possibly others. We’ll explore how to identify if a loved one has developed alcohol dependence and how to help them. Renuka reports in Tamil with a feature written by Chiara Pazzano.
Published 11 October 2022 at 1:25pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our