How to best prepare before a severe storm or a flood in Australia

Highlights Preparing for a severe storm or flood may take days.

Step one is to know your risk level, so you can have an emergency plan ready.

Make sure everyone in your household knows the emergency plan in case they are home alone.

Monitor weather conditions and prepare your property before a storm hits.

Always keep emergency supplies in case you need to stay inside or evacuate.

Between 2020-2022, large areas of Australia have gone underwater three to four times, following intense rainfall. Some flood-prone communities have experienced catastrophic damage to infrastructure, homes and even loss of life.





Emergency services experts say people in Australia must always be prepared for the likelihood of severe weather events.





The first step of preparedness is for individuals to understand their risk level, with the aim of drafting an emergency strategy detailing what they will do when disaster strikes.





“Before people look at drafting a plan, they need to know why they’re drafting that plan... Do they know if where they live, work or visiting, could be impacted by storms or floods? Storms can strike anywhere, so always being storm prepared is a good thing,” Dorothy Tran, NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Community Capability Officer says.





People near rivers, creeks, and even storm pipes, must know where excess water might flow in case of big storms or repeated rainfall. They should consider how potential flooding could impact their place of work or residence, road access and daily commutes.





Although every emergency plan is different, and tailored to specific circumstances, an important aspect is deciding whether to stay or evacuate. Both scenarios require preparation to minimise damage to property or loss of life.



Monitor weather conditions and have emergency supplies ready

People who live near waterways should always keep informed of weather conditions in case it floods.





Communities can monitor up-to-date weather forecasts through The Bureau of Meteorology website , their app and their social media channels.





They must be ready to enact their emergency plans before the water rises. If they have children, pets, or livestock, they should know how and where they will take them to safety.





Those who live in flood-prone areas need to consider what supplies they will require beforehand and keep an emergency pack ready, whether they stay or evacuate.



Emergency supplies should include any required medication, a first aid kit, water, clothing, long-life food, batteries, flashlights, candles, rain gear, blankets, and toiletries.





Also, important documents, such as passports or other forms of ID, banking or insurance information, as well as other valuable items, such as property deeds or family photos.





“You need to consider your basic necessities … If you have pets or any children in your family, make sure you've got items for them. Pets probably need things like leashes, carriers, maybe some of their foods and treats," Ms Tran suggests.





"For kids, spare clothes, food for them if required, nappies if it's a baby or toddler, prams. And have something that is comforting, as well … to make sure they also feel safe and comfortable."



Source: AAP Also, keep emergency contact numbers handy, and ensure others also know your plans beforehand.





“If you are going to leave, discuss with family and friends where you’ll be going. Can you go to another family and friend's place outside of the affected area? Will you need to go to an evacuation centre?” Ms Tran says.





Families need to ensure everyone in the household knows what to do in case of an emergency, especially members who don’t speak English, in case the main translators or English speakers are not at home at the time of the event.



We’ve heard of stories where grandparents are looking after the grandkids, and a storm or a flood hits… Do the grandparents know what to do with the kids if they need to evacuate? Sharing and practising your plan is really important. Dorothy Tran, NSW SES Community Capability Officer

It is also important to check your insurance policy is current and adequate. Ensure that it covers you for the types of events specific to your location. These may include flash flooding, storm water runoff, associated landslides and damage caused by trees or falling items.



A storm cell rolls in over Maroubra beach. Source: Instagram

Preparing before a storm

Before severe storms and floods hit, most communities in Australia receive a warning from their local state or territory emergency service agencies, commonly known as the SES.





SES volunteers often doorknock to warn residents. They also help communities prepare for emergencies and provide information on evacuation procedures and options.





If a severe storm is about to hit your area, prepare your property by cleaning leaves from gutters and drains to prevent blockages.



Property damage at Bay Region, WA Credit: BOM, WA Tidy up or tie down anything that could blow around in strong winds or float away. Fix any damage to your roof, including broken or missing tiles.





Also, do not park your vehicles under trees, near drains, or next to anything that can cause damage.





Volunteers may help protect properties or infrastructure by removing dangerous items or preparing sandbags to build temporary contention walls to keep the water out.





The SES may also assist with evacuations, and the clean-up and repair tasks after the rain stops and waters subside.



Staying means managing a higher level of risk

Although the SES’s top recommendation is people evacuate before severe storms or floods, some experienced flood victims decide to stay. Remaining home during a natural disaster means more preparations are necessary.





Nicole Wastle lives in the lower McDonald River region, in a small town in the outskirts of Sydney. Her two-storey home has flooded four times in two years.





Her family monitors the weather forecast and keeps a log of the river water levels.



Nicole Wastle's home in Wiseman's Ferry has almost been completely submerged. She says it takes her family three to four days to prepare before a flood.





“We do a big grocery shop and stock up on tin or long-life foods, in case we get cut off. My husband goes and tops up all the fuel jerry cans, so we've got heaps of fuel on hand for the generator for when we lose power. I fill the bathtubs with water, just so we have fresh water for drinking or washing up”.





They then move precious items, such as vehicles and furniture, to higher ground.





Ms Wastle also keeps lifejackets and a small boat ready, in case the family needs to evacuate.





She tracks water levels inside her home too.





“We mark with a permanent texta [or marker] on our wall where the high tide mark was, and we write the date and the time. That gives us a guide if the water had risen or fallen.”



Tim McKibbin, CEO of REINSW, said floods will have an immediate effect on the available housing stock. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas Coch Ms Wastle says communicating with the outside world while isolated by water is hugely important. Because landlines, mobile phones and the Internet fail during floods, some people use walkie-talkies. She has opted for a satellite internet provider, and an electricity generator to ensure phone reception.





For additional information, visit your local state and territory emergency services websites:



In case of emergency, dial triple zero (000).





