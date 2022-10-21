SBS Tamil

How to Prevent Cancer Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus. Inset:Dr Sabesan

Published 21 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
New research has found that more than one million Australians will die of cancer over the next 25 years unless early detection and intervention occurs. Dr S Sabesan talks about how to prevent cancer/find it early.

