How to Prevent Cancer Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus. Inset:Dr Sabesan
New research has found that more than one million Australians will die of cancer over the next 25 years unless early detection and intervention occurs. Dr S Sabesan talks about how to prevent cancer/find it early.
Published 21 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
