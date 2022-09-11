“I want to witness people’ issues and turning my experience into writing” – Meenakshi

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
G Meenakshi, the editor of 'Rani' magazine, is receiving Bala Puraskar Award by the Sahitya Akademi for her children's book 'Mallikavin Veedu' (short stories). G.Meenakshi is a writer and a journalist for the last three decades. G Meenakshi spoke to RaySel. Part 2
Published 11 September 2022 at 10:19pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
