ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AHMEDABAD, INDIA - OCTOBER 04: Babar Azam, Captain of Pakistan, Pat Cummins, Captain of Australia, Rohit Sharma, Captain of India, Temba Bavuma, Captain of South Africa, Scott Edwards, Captain of Netherlands, Jos Buttler, Captain of England, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Captain of Afghanistan, Kane Williamson, Captain of New Zealand, Dasun Shanaka, Captain of Sri Lanka and Shakib Al Hasan, Captain of Bangladesh during Captains' Day prior to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 04, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
Ten teams are competing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted by India from October 5 to November 19, 2023. Mr Janak Raj Lingasamy, a cricket commentator from Brisbane, provides detailed information and insights about the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Produced by Renuka.
