India-Australia trade deal takes effect from 29 December

image (2).jpg

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2022 G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. Credit: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE. Inset: Mr Ramanathan

Published 21 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
The historic free trade agreement between India and Australia will come into force on the 29th of December. The move is expected to boost the bilateral trade between the two nations besides offering a host of new opportunities for skilled professionals including yoga teachers, chefs as well as young holidaymakers from India. Mr Ramanathan Karuppiah explains more about this agreement. Produced by Renuka.

