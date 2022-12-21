SBS Tamil

Focus : India

SBS Tamil

Focus India

Credit: Raj

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India.

Published 21 December 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page . 


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (2).jpg

India-Australia trade deal takes effect from 29 December

Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma1 credit-David Mielke.jpg

“Philosophy and Poetry are intertwined in Tamil” - Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma

Family eating Christmas dinner

Allergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again

People are seen shopping on George street in Sydney

Christmas spending are being affected by the current widespread concerns about the cost of living