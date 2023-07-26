India curbs rice exports - global prices expected to rise?

India curbs rice exports - global prices expected to rise?

India's decision to ban non-basmati white rice exports will spur traders to cancel contracts to sell around 2 million metric tons of the grain, worth $1.4 billion, on the world market, dealers have said, Praba Maheswaran presents a news explainer.

