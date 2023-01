Dr Mohammed Haroon Kasim and Sumathi Vijay have been involved in the background to get AHRC to make this recognition. Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Dr Haroon and Sumathi about the report AHRC has published and what is to be expect next..











Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .