Indigenous Voice to Parliament: Everything you need to know about Yes and No campaigns

Voice image.jpg

A referendum on the ‘Indigenous Voice to Parliament,’ – a body that will advise the Government on policies and legislations affecting the affairs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, is due to take place on October 14th this year.

SBS Tamil is committed to equipping our audience with the essential information they need to make an enlightened decision when they step into the voting booth.

In the second episode of our series, RaySel explains the arguments of Yes and No campaigns.


Why is the government proposing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament? What is its historical context?

06/09/202315:17

