Interest rate pause still months away, economists warn

Interest rate pause still months away, economists warnPlay06:40Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.1MB) Australian news bulletin for Monday 13 March 2023. Read by RenukaListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesDigital Detox“The incident inspired me to dedicate myself fully to the people" – Supriya SahuFocus: Sri Lanka“Meendum Manjappaie" is Tamil Nadu's environmental icon – Supriya Sahu