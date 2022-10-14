Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Interest rates rise - how to afford your higher mortgage repayments? Home loan lender Nara Nimalan. Source: AAP
Published 14 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
For mortgage holders, the successive rate rises will add hundreds of dollars to monthly loan repayments compared to six months ago when interest rates were still at record lows. Praba Maheswaran discussig the pros and cons about the situation with home loan lender Nara Nimalan.
