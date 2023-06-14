“International community should know why Sri Lanka was at war” – Director of ‘Sand’

A senior lecturer at the faculty of Law, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram is presently in Sydney as a juror at the Sydney Film Festival.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram about his activism, his work, and in particular his latest film Munnel that is screened at the Sydney Film Festival.





This is the first part of the two-part interview.











