“International community should know why Sri Lanka was at war” – Director of ‘Sand’

Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram

Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram is a human rights lawyer and an independent arts practitioner in Sri Lanka and Australia. He has written and presented several creative pieces including Forbidden Area, a play, The King and the Assassin, a fiction and three feature films - Frangipani (2013), Paangshu (2018), and Munnel (2023).

A senior lecturer at the faculty of Law, University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram is presently in Sydney as a juror at the Sydney Film Festival.

Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram about his activism, his work, and in particular his latest film Munnel that is screened at the Sydney Film Festival.

This is the first part of the two-part interview.



Final Part:
Sanchayan 2023 084 image

“The Youth is ready to create a Sri Lanka without racial divide” – Director of ‘Sand’

SBS Tamil

14/06/202316:21


Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Visakesa Chandrasekaram

“The Youth is ready to create a Sri Lanka without racial divide” – Director of ‘Sand’

2023-06-13_12-33-12.jpg

Order of Australia Medal Recipient Vinod Daniel

Mrs Kalpana Sriram, OAM

“Even today, there are many misconceptions about mental health amongst our people”

TOPSHOT-CRICKET-AUS-IND

World Test Championship : Australia beat India to win title