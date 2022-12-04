Interview with Asi.Kantharajah – Part 2

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Asi.Kantharajah
Published 4 December 2022 at 10:26pm
By Raysel
Professor Asi.Kantharajah is a well-known Tamil writer. He recently received Sahitya Award, the Sri Lankan Government’s highest literary award, in Colombo. Asi.Knaktharajah spoke to SBS-Tamil. Produced by RaySel. Part 2.
