Interview with Asi.Kantharajah – Part 2

Published 4 December 2022 at 10:26pm
By Raysel
Professor Asi.Kantharajah is a well-known Tamil writer. He recently received Sahitya Award, the Sri Lankan Government’s highest literary award, in Colombo. Asi.Knaktharajah spoke to SBS-Tamil. Produced by RaySel. Part 2.

