What is the secret of cooking tasty dishes? - explains Chef Damu

Chef Damu

Chef Damu Credit: SBS Tamil

Published 21 September 2022 at 9:04pm, updated 35 minutes ago at 9:19pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS

Chef Damu is an Indian celebrity chef who visited Australia recently. Chef Damu talks about his profession and his travel experience with our producer Selvi. This is part one of Chef Damu interview.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
