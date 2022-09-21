What is the secret of cooking tasty dishes? - explains Chef Damu

SBS TamilOther ways to listen What is the secret of cooking tasty dishes? - explains Chef DamuPlay12:17SBS TamilOther ways to listen Chef Damu Credit: SBS TamilGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (28.13MB)Published 21 September 2022 at 9:04pm, updated 35 minutes ago at 9:19pmBy SelviSource: SBS Chef Damu is an Indian celebrity chef who visited Australia recently. Chef Damu talks about his profession and his travel experience with our producer Selvi. This is part one of Chef Damu interview.Published 21 September 2022 at 9:04pm, updated 35 minutes ago at 9:19pmBy SelviSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy do we choose this type of cooking in 'Cook with Comali'? - explains Chef DamuHow to get Australian Citizenship on 10th Birthday in AustraliaTrade, environment, living costs dominate in Canberra ahead of parliament's returnFocus: Tamil Nadu/India