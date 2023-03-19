Interview with Dr Cheyon – Part 1

Cheyon 2.jpg

Kalaimamani Dr Cheyon

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Kalaimamani Dr Cheyon worked in various positions in All India Radio for 33 years after his teaching career. He was the Director of AIR’s commercial broadcasting in Chennai. He is the founding secretary of Mayilai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam for the last 37 years. Importantly, he has been publishing “Ariviyal Poomga” a quarterly magazine specialised in Science in Tamil language. He is the author of 71 books and established Thiruvalluvar Knowledge Repository Development Center in Poonthandalam village and continues to serve the village development. He has received more than 65 awards including Thiruvalluvar Award, Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu Government. RaySel spoke to Dr Cheyon who is touring Australia. Part 1 Listen to Part 2:

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rangarajan.jpg

Australia’s defence challenges in Asia-Pacific region

australian visa and stamping tool

Sick of waiting for a visa: overseas PhD students give up on Australia

BJP Annamalai.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

Edapadi OPS 5.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu