Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Interview with Dr Cheyon – Part 2
Kalaimamani Dr Cheyon & Mrs Rajeswari
Kalaimamani Dr Cheyon worked in various positions in All India Radio for 33 years after his teaching career. He was the Director of AIR’s commercial broadcasting in Chennai. He is the founding secretary of Mayilai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam for the last 37 years. Importantly, he has been publishing “Ariviyal Poomga” a quarterly magazine specialised in Science in Tamil language. He is the author of 71 books and established Thiruvalluvar Knowledge Repository Development Center in Poonthandalam village and continues to serve the village development. He has received more than 65 awards including Thiruvalluvar Award, Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu Government. RaySel spoke to Dr Cheyon who is touring Australia. Part 2 Listen to Part 1: https://www.sbs.com.au/language/tamil/en/podcast-episode/interview-with-dr-cheyon-part-1/w3l2gala6
