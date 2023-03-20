Interview with Dr Cheyon – Part 2

IMG_2698.jpg

Kalaimamani Dr Cheyon & Mrs Rajeswari

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Kalaimamani Dr Cheyon worked in various positions in All India Radio for 33 years after his teaching career. He was the Director of AIR’s commercial broadcasting in Chennai. He is the founding secretary of Mayilai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam for the last 37 years. Importantly, he has been publishing “Ariviyal Poomga” a quarterly magazine specialised in Science in Tamil language. He is the author of 71 books and established Thiruvalluvar Knowledge Repository Development Center in Poonthandalam village and continues to serve the village development. He has received more than 65 awards including Thiruvalluvar Award, Kalaimamani Award of Tamil Nadu Government. RaySel spoke to Dr Cheyon who is touring Australia. Part 2 Listen to Part 1: https://www.sbs.com.au/language/tamil/en/podcast-episode/interview-with-dr-cheyon-part-1/w3l2gala6

 Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Harmony Week in Australia. Right: Nimal Skandhakumar

“We should not hide differences... we should celebrate them”

MandaLao Elephant Conservation preserves and protects both domesticated elephants and those who remain in the wild.

Focus: Sri Lanka

image (14).jpg

Former Australian soldier arrested over Afghanistan war crimes offence

Cheyon 2.jpg

Interview with Dr Cheyon – Part 1