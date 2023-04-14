Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Interview with Dr.M.Anandakrishnan
Dr.M.Anandakrishnan was an eminent educationalist and a revolutionary in university education in Tamil Nadu. He studied all his school education in Tamil and obtained a Doctoral degree from University of Minnesota, USA. Dr.M.Anandakrishnan spoke to RaySel in 2018. SBS-Tamil rebroadcasts the interview as we celebrate Chithirai Tamil New Year.
Share