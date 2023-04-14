Interview with Dr.M.Anandakrishnan

Dr.M.Anandakrishnan was an eminent educationalist and a revolutionary in university education in Tamil Nadu. He studied all his school education in Tamil and obtained a Doctoral degree from University of Minnesota, USA. Dr.M.Anandakrishnan spoke to RaySel in 2018. SBS-Tamil rebroadcasts the interview as we celebrate Chithirai Tamil New Year.

 

