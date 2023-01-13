Interview with Journalist Vasikaran

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Journalist and photographer Vasikaran
Published 13 January 2023 at 9:01pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Vasikaran worked as a freelance photographer and reporter for newspapers, magazines and TV channel for the last four decades. He worked for Sun News for almost 25 years. RaySel spoke to Vasikaran at SBS studio in Sydney.
Available in other languages
