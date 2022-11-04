“Many readers liked Viduka(vi)thaikal prior to its book format”

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Poet Aru.Kumaraselvam
Published 4 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Poet Aru.Kumaraselvam’s debut book “Viduka(vi)thaikal” is a compilation of 50 poems with riddles. The book is released on Sunday (6 November at Sydney Durga Auditorium, 23 Rose Cres, Regents Park NSW 2143). He shares his story as a Tamil poet. Produced by RaySel.
