“Many readers liked Viduka(vi)thaikal prior to its book format”

Kumaraselvam.jpg

Poet Aru.Kumaraselvam

Published 4 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Raysel
Available in other languages

Poet Aru.Kumaraselvam’s debut book “Viduka(vi)thaikal” is a compilation of 50 poems with riddles. The book is released on Sunday (6 November at Sydney Durga Auditorium, 23 Rose Cres, Regents Park NSW 2143). He shares his story as a Tamil poet. Produced by RaySel.

