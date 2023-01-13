Interview with “Poi Maan” Director Dr Jeyamohan

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
"Poi Maan" Director Dr. Jeyamohan
Dr Jeyamohan’s debut feature film “Poy Maan” is set to be released in Australia. Dr.Jeyamohan directed and produced “Poi Maan” which narrates a story of a refugee who arrived in Australia by boat. Jeyamohan, a medical professional, a specialist in Oncology and directed numerous stage dramas and a few short films shares his experience as a movie director and how his move-making hobby helps him understand human emotions and sufferings. RaySel spoke to Dr.Jeyamohan. Screening details: Sydney: Reading cinema Auburn on 20, 21, 22, January (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) Melbourne: Village Cinema Knox 21st January (Saturday) Village cinema Plenty valley 21st January (Saturday)
