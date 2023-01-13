SBS Tamil

Interview with “Poi Maan” Director Dr Jeyamohan

Jeyamohan.jpg

"Poi Maan" Director Dr. Jeyamohan

Published 13 January 2023 at 9:00pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr Jeyamohan’s debut feature film “Poy Maan” is set to be released in Australia. Dr.Jeyamohan directed and produced “Poi Maan” which narrates a story of a refugee who arrived in Australia by boat. Jeyamohan, a medical professional, a specialist in Oncology and directed numerous stage dramas and a few short films shares his experience as a movie director and how his move-making hobby helps him understand human emotions and sufferings. RaySel spoke to Dr.Jeyamohan. Screening details: Sydney: Reading cinema Auburn on 20, 21, 22, January (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) Melbourne: Village Cinema Knox 21st January (Saturday) Village cinema Plenty valley 21st January (Saturday)

