Interview with Prof. Jawahirullah – Part 1

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Dr. Prof. M. H. Jawahirullah
Published 20 November 2022 at 10:05pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr. Prof. M. H. Jawahirullah is a Member of Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu. He is the president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and also the president of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham. Prof. Jawahirullah, who is currently visiting Australia, spoke to RaySel. Part 1.
Published 20 November 2022 at 10:05pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share