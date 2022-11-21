SBS Tamil

Interview with Prof. Jawahirullah – Part 2

SBS Tamil

IMG_2349.jpg

Dr. Prof. M. H. Jawahirullah

Published 21 November 2022 at 9:03pm, updated an hour ago at 12:01am
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Dr. Prof. M. H. Jawahirullah is a Member of Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu. He is the president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and also the president of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham. Prof. Jawahirullah, who is currently visiting Australia, spoke to RaySel. Part 2.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


