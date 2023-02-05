Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
“Many want to identify as Upcountry Tamils, not Tamils of Indian origin”
Prof.Thaiyamuthu Thanaraj
Prof.Thaiyamuthu Thanaraj, former Dean of Faculty of Education in Horizon Campus, Malabe, former Professor in Education at the Open University of Sri Lanka and the former Director of National Institute of Education, Maharagama, explains the historical political disadvantages, current development and the future needs of the planation Tamils in Sri Lanka. Produced by RaySel.
