“Many want to identify as Upcountry Tamils, not Tamils of Indian origin”

Prof.Thaiyamuthu Thanaraj, former Dean of Faculty of Education in Horizon Campus, Malabe, former Professor in Education at the Open University of Sri Lanka and the former Director of National Institute of Education, Maharagama, explains the historical political disadvantages, current development and the future needs of the planation Tamils in Sri Lanka. Produced by RaySel.

