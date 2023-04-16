Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Interview with SLM Hanifa
Mr SLM Hanifa is a veteran Tamil writer. He has been working for Tamil Muslim unity at the grassroots level in the Eastern Sri Lanka. He is known for short stories and contributed to the development of Tamil language and literature. Mr SLM Hanifa spoke to RaySel on various issues and controversies.
