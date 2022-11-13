SBS Tamil

“Their release is a relief, not a happy moment”- Trichy Velusamy

Published 13 November 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
The Indian Supreme Court set free the remaining six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, extending to them the benefit of its order releasing their co-convict A G Perarivalan. Mr Trichy Velusamy who is an ardent supporter and has been advocating their release for many years spoke to RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


