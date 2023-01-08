SBS Tamil

Interview with writer L.Murugaboopathy – Part 2

L.Murugaboopathy

Published 8 January 2023
By Raysel
Available in other languages

Australia based Tamil writer L.Murugaboopathy is known for his literary work for the last fifty years. RaySel spoke to Murugaboopathy at SBS studio in Sydney. Interview Part: 2

Interview Part 1:

