Is Australia able to avoid recession?

Parliament House (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

The federal government says Australia will avoid recession, if its economic plan is followed. This comes as the Albanese government faces pressure over inflation and its housing fund legislation. That story by Omoh Bello for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

