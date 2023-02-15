Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Is Australia able to avoid recession?
Is Australia able to avoid recession?
The federal government says Australia will avoid recession, if its economic plan is followed. This comes as the Albanese government faces pressure over inflation and its housing fund legislation. That story by Omoh Bello for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
Share