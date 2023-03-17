Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
US bank collapse: Should Australia be worried?
SVB came under extreme liquidity pressure following the release of its full-year accounts in late February where it reported sharp falls in the market value of its investment portfolios. Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP. Inset:Appu Govindarajan
California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) dramatically collapsed following a customer run on its deposit base last week, marking the second-biggest collapse of a financial institution in US history since the fall of Washington Mutual at the height of the global financial crisis. Is this the start of a new banking or financial crisis? Govindarajan Appu, a columnist on economics, a certified public accountant, and an associated chartered accountant in Perth, explains about US Bank Collapse and what it means for Australian economy.
