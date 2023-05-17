Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Is Australia's smaller international student sector costing it regional influence?
Students enter the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016. Australia's universities continue to perform strongly on a global level, with eight universities among the top 200 and 35 of its 43 universities make the list, all within the top 800, but the latest rankings offer a warning about the rise of Asian institutions. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Australia has long been considered a destination of choice for international students. But some experts say Australia has now lost ground when it comes to the benefits Australia could gain from overseas enrolments, and that could have implications for its regional influence. That story by Deborah Groarke for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
