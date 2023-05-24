Is US dollar's dominance declining?

In recent years, several factors led to a questioning of the dollar’s dominance. Many countries started using their currencies for trading with other countries. Some economists argue US dollar’s dominance is declining. Explains, R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster. Produced by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


