Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Is US dollar's dominance declining?
Man's hand's throwing many US $1 bills from metal bucket Credit: PM Images/Getty Images
In recent years, several factors led to a questioning of the dollar’s dominance. Many countries started using their currencies for trading with other countries. Some economists argue US dollar’s dominance is declining. Explains, R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster. Produced by RaySel.
Share