Migrant Challenges: Battling Price Gouging for Basic Needs

While all Australian households are feeling the crunch of rising costs, some communities are disproportionately impacted. An inquiry into price gouging has heard that migrant workers are particularly affected, while advocates call for stronger action. The story by Rebecca Kazmierczak for SBS News, produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.


