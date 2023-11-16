Listen to SBS Tamil at 12 noon on Pod Desi channel on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays & 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Migrant Challenges: Battling Price Gouging for Basic Needs
Australian money falling finance crisis Source: iStockphoto / alexsl/Getty Images/iStockphoto
While all Australian households are feeling the crunch of rising costs, some communities are disproportionately impacted. An inquiry into price gouging has heard that migrant workers are particularly affected, while advocates call for stronger action. The story by Rebecca Kazmierczak for SBS News, produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
