Is working from home the new normal?

Working From Home (AAP)

Source: AAP

Published 6 January 2023 at 9:00pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For millions of office workers around the world, one positive thing to come from the Covid pandemic has been spending less time in the office.

Even after lockdowns ended, many firms continued to allow people to spend some days working from home.

But will it last? It's a question people around the world are asking themselves -- but research in Britain may offer some hints for elsewhere too, with people moving out of the big urban centres to smaller towns and cities.

Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Allan Lee and David Sillito (BBC).

