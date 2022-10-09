SBS Tamil

Know CPI Changes and Pension Portability

Julian Jeyakumar

Published 9 October 2022
By Raysel
Mr. Julian Jeyakumar who works at Services Australia explains the new rates of Centrelink benefits due to CPI changes that came into effect on 20 September. He also explains pension portability available to people when they travel overseas. Produced by RaySel.

