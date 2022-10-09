Know CPI Changes and Pension Portability

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Julian Jeyakumar
Mr. Julian Jeyakumar who works at Services Australia explains the new rates of Centrelink benefits due to CPI changes that came into effect on 20 September. He also explains pension portability available to people when they travel overseas. Produced by RaySel.
Published 9 October 2022 at 11:04pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
