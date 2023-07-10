Lab-Grown Meat Poised for Market Debut

Meat without cows and pigs

PRODUCTION - 07 April 2022, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Reutlingen: Janis Wollschlager, a doctoral student at Reutlingen University of Applied Chemistry, is working on the production of artificial meat. In the first step, real meat is used for this purpose. He is researching the cultivation of artificial meat. (to dpa: "Meat without cows and pigs - research at Reutlingen University") Photo: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa (Photo by Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance via Getty Images) Credit: picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Cultivated meat, also known as lab-grown meat, has been cleared for sale in the United States. Lab-grown meat could hit store shelves in Australia as early as next year. R Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the news. Produced by RaySel.

