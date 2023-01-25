Man accused of murder, who fled to India, granted approval to return to Australia

News 25 Jan.jpg

Policemen escort Rajwinder Singh, 38, after he was arrested in New Delhi in November last year. He is accused of killing Australian woman Toyah Cordingley, 24, in Queensland in 2018.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 25 January 2023. Read by Praba Maheswaran.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Queensland beach

Health advocates are reporting Queensland is the skin cancer capital of Australia

ChatGPT chatting with artificial intelligence or AI. Businessman hand hold smartphone with chatbot by OpenAI. Futuristic technology concept.

Is ChatGPT better than Google?

Dr Mohammed Haroon Kasim (Left) and Sumathi Vijay (Right) on the foreground of the cover of AHRC's recent report, "National Anti-Racism Framework"

“Indians carry their caste prejudices wherever they go” - The Australian Human Rights Commission

23.01_01.jpeg

Focus : Sri Lanka