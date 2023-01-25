Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Man accused of murder, who fled to India, granted approval to return to Australia
Policemen escort Rajwinder Singh, 38, after he was arrested in New Delhi in November last year. He is accused of killing Australian woman Toyah Cordingley, 24, in Queensland in 2018.
Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 25 January 2023. Read by Praba Maheswaran.
Share