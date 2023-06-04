Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Married in India and having relationship problems in Australia? What law says?
Lawyer Selvi Palani
Ms Selvi Palani is a lawyer in the Madras High Court, with L.L.M. (Master of Law) from the University of Essex, England. She specialised in Family Law and Human Rights Law. She worked with the UN accredited organisation on gender discrimination in Malaysia and on the Right to Health in the World Health Organisation (WHO), Geneva. She is ‘Adjunct Faculty’ of the Department of Legal Studies, University of Madras. She has authored a book, “Is the workplace safe for a woman?” which provides an analysis on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act in India. She is a trained and accredited Mediator and served as the Monitoring Committee Member in Madras High Court Legal Services Authority. RaySel spoke to Selvi who is visiting Australia.
