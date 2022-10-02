Migrant report reveals extent of visa wait

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Temporary visa holders have protested across the country over excessive wait times for permanent residency. A report by the Migrant Workers Centre has found in some categories the processing wait has doubled over the past four years. A story by Gareth Boreham, SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
Published 2 October 2022 at 9:35pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
