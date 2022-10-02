SBS Tamil

Migrant report reveals extent of visa wait

SBS Tamil

Campaigners rally against visa delays (SBS).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 9:35pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

Temporary visa holders have protested across the country over excessive wait times for permanent residency. A report by the Migrant Workers Centre has found in some categories the processing wait has doubled over the past four years. A story by Gareth Boreham, SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

Published 2 October 2022 at 9:35pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sarath (Sydney), Deepa (Brisbane) and Basker (Perth)

How to avoid falling victim to scams?

Seeman

Focus: Tamil Nadu

EY employee Aishwarya

EY employee Aishwarya Venkatachalam, plunged to her death in Sydney

Optus

Government calls on Optus to reveal customers affected in hack